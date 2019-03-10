Q. I live in Tuscaloosa and have noticed that north of the Black Warrior River, black scorpions are common. But they are not found south of the river. Do you know why this is so? How dangerous are they to people?

A. The so-called southern unstriped scorpion (which is black) is the only species native to all southeastern states. The river per se is not what determines their distribution. With few exceptions, they occur only above the fall line, a geological designation of the boundary between the Piedmont and Atlantic Coastal Plain.

All scorpions have eight legs, the front pair being pincers for grabbing prey. They deliver venom with a stinger at the end of the tail. Some scorpions elsewhere, including one in the Southwest, can be deadly. Human fatalities, which are rare, are often associated with allergic reactions or medical complications. The southeastern unstriped scorpion is one of the more benign species. A healthy person with no unusual allergies quickly recovers from the painful sting with no lasting effect. Nonetheless, the sting gets your attention. My grandson and I were both stung recently while turning over logs in the woods in northern Alabama. After a few minutes of grumbling, we kept on turning over logs — but more carefully. As with most venoms, some people have more severe reactions than others.

The book “Scorpion,” written by Louise M. Pryke and published by Reaktion Books, has the most thorough biological and historical coverage I have seen of this intriguing group of animals. According to the book, most of the more than 1,800 species of scorpions known to science are associated with the tropics or deserts. Arizona has more than 30, compared to Alabama with only 1. The American tropics have hundreds of species. Scorpions generally live longer than most birds and mammals, with confirmed longevity of 30 years for some. Some take up to 4 years to reach maturity. Scorpions do not lay eggs but instead give live birth. Newborn scorpions, known as scorplings, may number more than 100. They crawl onto the mother’s back for 2 or 3 weeks, a safe place to be. As for the rituals surrounding reproduction, the author says, “Scorpion mating is a dangerous and delicate affair.” Mating involves a lot of “kissing, dancing, [and] handstands.” It often ends in cannibalism, with the female dining on her mate. Scorpions often have only first dates.

Like any other group of animals or plants, the ecology of scorpions is fascinating. The impact of scorpions on cultures in many parts of the world has been more extensive than most other taxonomic groups. A section called “Timeline of the Scorpion” begins with the fossil record of their appearance on land 430 million years ago, more than 100 million years before the dinosaurs. The book notes the appearance of a scorpion associated with stone depictions of an Egyptian king in 3100 B.C., archeological findings that include some of the oldest known hieroglyphic records. Even more remarkable to me was learning that Native American cave art of scorpions and humans has been discovered in Tennessee. Scorpions have clearly been around and been observed for a long time.

Scorpions, universally acknowledged as formidable creatures, have been used in warfare on almost every continent. One chapter discusses the use of scorpions as decorations on shields and sword handles in ancient Greece and Tibet. Presumably such displays denoted that an opponent was facing a fierce and terrifying warrior. A military treatise as early as the Byzantine Empire recommended “hurling baskets of scorpions” at the enemy, imagery to consider as you are trying to drop off to sleep.

Despite the depiction of scorpions as scary adversaries, they are not aggressive toward humans in natural situations. They will defend themselves but do not really care to waste venom and will first try to escape. Of course, if you grab one when turning over a log, the odds are good that you’ll get stung.

Whit Gibbons, professor emeritus of ecology, University of Georgia, grew up in Tuscaloosa. He received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Alabama and his Ph.D. from Michigan State University. Send environmental questions to ecoviews@gmail.com.