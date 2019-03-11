The accident happened around 8 p.m. on Highway 22 near the Gulf County line

BAY COUNTY — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle that struck a scooter from behind Sunday night on Highway 22 and then fled the scene.

Jamie Michael Langford, 43, of Panama City, was traveling eastbound on Highway 22 near the Gulf County line when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle. Langford was then hit again by a Chevy Trailblazer driven by Ray Jeremy Hall, 25, of Wewahitchka, who was traveling behind the scooter and the unknown first vehicle. Langford was pronounced dead on scene.

Charges are pending based on the outcome of the traffic homicide investigation.

Anyone with any information of the suspect vehicle or driver please notify the Florida Highway Patrol at (850) 873-7020.