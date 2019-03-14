Gulf County Republicans will meet 6:30 p.m. ET Monday, March 18 at the St. Joe Garden Club, located at 216 8th Street.

Invited guests are Lynda Bell and Virginia Fuller, candidates for the Florida House District 7 Seat vacated by Halsey Beshears. Both candidates will present their positions and take questions from the audience.

Please join us and invite a friend to come with you. For more information please contact Barbara Radcliff, Chairman at 340-0256 or gulfcountyrepublicans@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook.