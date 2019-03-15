PANAMA CITY, FLA. – In a field that included eight teams, several from different states, Hillcrest High School’s baseball team played for the championship on Thursday of the Panama City Invitational. The Patriots were edged in the final, 7-5, by Mosely High School out of Panama City, Fla.

Hillcrest, ranked No. 1 in AHSAA Class 6A, is now 10-3 as it returns home to host Gulf Breeze High School from Florida on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Leading Hillcrest’s bats against Panama City was Griffin Eldridge with three hits. Getting two hits apiece were Garrett McMillan, Kash Ryan, Patrick Hollyhand and Colton Lunceford. Lunceford’s turns at bat included two doubles and three RBIs.

McMillan (3-1) took the loss. He pitched six innings and allowed seven runs, one earned. He struck out nine batters.