CHATSWORTH, Ga. — A former jail guard in Georgia has been arrested and faces rape and other charges after state police say he held a woman in her home last week who left him with dozens of scratches as she fought back.

Kirk Taylor Martin, 28, of Acworth, was arrested and was also charged with aggravated sexual battery, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit sodomy, false imprisonment and obstructing an emergency call, The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

Martin formerly worked for the Murray County jail.

The woman was held March 7 and into the early morning hours of March 8 before she was able to contact someone outside the home, said Greg Ramey of the GBI.

A booking photo showed Martin with dozens of scratches on his chest, neck, shoulders and face. Ramey said those injuries came from the woman's efforts to resist the attack.

Murray County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Jimmy Davenport said Martin was fired last April for jail policy violations. In one instance, Martin gave an inmate the wrong medication. The other violations involved jail procedures and did not affect any inmates, Davenport said.

It was not known if Martin has an attorney.