SET FREE TO BE ME

Within the past year, Kay Fant took her outreach ministry from part-time to full-time, sharing her faith-based healing with others.

“We are a ministry to women who are struggling,” said Fant, who founded Set Free to Be Me 11 years ago. “It’s a nonresidential program. They learn to deal with their issues in the middle of life.

“I work with people who are struggling with marriage, drugs, alcohol, perfection, pride,” Fant added. “I don’t care what it is.”

Fant is not a trained therapist, but she does base the healing process on Bible scripture, particularly verses that brought her own healing.

“We go back to the roots of where all this started, and we find scripture readings that help us heal that area of our life,” she said.

“It’s very biblically based, and I don’t apologize for that,” Fant also said.

As a nondenominational ministry, Set Free to Be Me offers personal and group classes as well as videoconference options. The nine-month program runs weekly, with a charge for the books used during the classes.

Fant said Christians and non-Christians are welcome.

Set Free to Be Me is a 501 (c)(3) organization.

LOCATION: 151 Regions Way, Suite 2B, Destin

TELEPHONE: 650-9601

WEBSITE: www.setfreetobeme.org

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/setfreetobeme

•••

EURWAY TOURS

Juanita Harvin knows Germany so well, she found a retirement career as a travel planner.

“I’m a retired protocol officer in a host nation, so I used to do this overseas,” Harvin said.

She grew up in Germany, her mother being German and her father with the U.S. military. She also married a U.S. military man, William Harvin.

Upon retirement to Navarre, Harvin started EurWay Tours in 2018.

“I’m a full-service travel agency,” she said.

She plans travel, accommodations, cruises, destination weddings or anniversaries. She helps people get where they want to go, by themselves or with her in a group.

“People aren’t afraid to travel if they’ve got someone who knows the language,” she said.

Through EurWay Tours, Harvin helps coordinate trips all over Europe, specializing in military memorial trips, one such being the upcoming 75th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift.

She arranges tours of German auto production plants, or she can plan cooking trips to France and Italy. Harvin knows the best places for the German Beerfest in the spring and Oktoberfest in the fall.

Harvin also offers etiquette classes for abroad or at home.

CONTACT HOURS: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays

TELEPHONE: 624-4042

WEBSITE: www.eurway.tours

EMAIL: Juanita@EurWay.tours