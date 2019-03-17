Academic Honors

• Elijah Campbell of Gadsden has been named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List at Georgia Southern University in Savannah, Georgia. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

• Joslynn Hillis of Rainsville was named to the Fall 2018 Honors List at Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, Virginia.

Students named to the Honors List earned grade point averages of 3.75 to 4.00. To be eligible, a student must be a degree candidate and must have earned at least 12 semester hours for the grading period.

Basic Training

• U.S. Air Force Airman Jonathan R. Ballard graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Ballard completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn 4 credits toward an Associate in Applied Science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Ballard is the son of Phyllis Jackson of Trussville and Steven Ballard of Gadsden, and brother of Stephenie Roden of Boaz. He is a 2001 graduate of Etowah High School.

• U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman Javen Smith graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Smith is the son of David Smith of Boaz and Kimberly Smith of Gadsden. He is a 2018 graduate of Sardis High School.

• U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman Telicia T. Hall graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Hall is the daughter of Kimberly T. Durr of Anniston and Dexter C. Hall of Spring Hill, Florida. She is a 2019 graduate of Gadsden City High School.