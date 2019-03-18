The Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library will host a CD/DVD sale at the Main Library Saturday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDs and DVDS will sell for $1 per item.
The sale is open to the public. For information, call 850-5301.
The Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library will host a CD/DVD sale at the Main Library Saturday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDs and DVDS will sell for $1 per item.
The sale is open to the public. For information, call 850-5301.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.