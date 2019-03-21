Lindsey Devine’s contract as the new Alabama volleyball head coach was approved Wednesday by the Compensation Committee of the UA System board of Trustees.

With a five-year deal, Devine is set to make $160,000 annually.

There are performance incentives included in Devine’s contract. She will be rewarded if the Crimson Tide does well academically and athletically.

Should Devine terminate her contract before it’s up, there is a buyout in place of $80,000.

The hire was originally announced on Dec. 18, 2018 by Director of Athletics Greg Byrne, not long after Ed Allen stepped down from the position after eight seasons on Nov. 11, 2018.

Alabama went 20-12 overall and 7-11 in the SEC last season.

Prior to joining the Crimson Tide, Devine spent 16 years at Eastern Tennessee State. She finished out her career there as the program’s winningest coach and led ETSU to three NCAA tournament appearances. Devine was the Southern Conference Coach of the Year in 2018, her second time earning the honor in three years.