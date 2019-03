TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Alabama men’s and women’s track and field teams combined to win two relays and tally 21 individual top-10 finishes at the FSU Relays on Friday.

The Crimson Tide women won the 4x100 meter relay with Demi Washington, Mauricia Prieto, D’Jai Baker and Takyera Roberson taking the win with a time of 44.31. Alabama also won the women’s 4x400-meter relay, when Natassha McDonald, Baker, Prieto and Roberson posted a 3:35.13.

For the men, Skyler Bowden won the 400 meters (47.13).