Authorities are asking the public’s help to identifying a person of interest in connection to a recent burglary in Galliano.

Deputies were called out to a boating storage facility in Galliano on the morning of March 20 after someone broke into several boat sheds, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies are working to determine what items had been stolen from the sheds.

After reviewing surveillance photos, deputies discovered a person of interest who was seen in the area during the day of the incident, the Sheriff’s Office said. The man was traveling on a bicycle with a basket mounted on the front.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who can identify the man or with information about the burglary to submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

Tips can also be submitted by using the P3 Tips mobile application.