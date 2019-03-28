Sacramento Kings (37-37, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (31-45, 12th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans aims to stop its three-game slide when the Pelicans play Sacramento.

The Pelicans are 21-26 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is third in the NBA with 27.1 assists per game. Jrue Holiday leads the Pelicans averaging 7.7.

The Kings are 20-25 in Western Conference play. Sacramento is fifth in the league scoring 51.6 points in the paint per game, led by Willie Cauley-Stein averaging 9.7. The Kings won 122-117 in the last matchup between these two teams on Dec. 23. Buddy Hield led Sacramento with 28 points and Holiday led New Orleans with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Miller leads the Pelicans averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and scoring 8.3 points per game while shooting 36.5 percent from beyond the arc. Julius Randle has averaged 22.8 points and added seven rebounds while shooting 45.5 percent over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings averaging 17.5 points and is adding 3.8 rebounds. Hield has averaged three assists and scored 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 116 points, 47.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 45.6 percent shooting.

Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 111.8 points, 47.9 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.6 points on 48.3 percent shooting.

Pelicans Injuries: Frank Jackson: out (concussion), E'Twaun Moore: out (quad), Anthony Davis: day to day (back), Elfrid Payton: day to day (wrist), Jrue Holiday: out for season (abdominal strain).

Kings Injuries: Harry Giles: day to day (left thigh contusion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.