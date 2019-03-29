The Craft Bar at Uptown Station is the newest bar in town, even if it does have a great local following preceding it because of its other locations.

If you visit the gastropub in Fort Walton Beach, you will most likely find Brandon Hromadack behind the bar.

Hromadack got his start in bartending in Great Britain 13 years ago and kept the job as a way to see the world.

“That was just kind of a travel-type scenario. I just kind of got behind the bar there,” Hromadack said of his first bartending job. “As my travels go, I like to notice the differences in the cultures and the cities and what’s their dish, what’s their drink.”

When it comes to bartending, Hromadack said the city he gained from the most was Aspen, Colorado.

“That’s where I really picked up on the whole fine-tuning of cocktails and serving,” he said. “It’s what really got me into the whole craft-cocktailing scenario.”

Hromadack said he knows how to define a customer’s flavor palate with just a series of simple questions.

“I usually try to pick their brain a little bit on what kind of spirit they’re in for and then just kind of go from there,” he said. “Whether they’re wanting sweet or more of a rustic savory.”

When asked his drink of choice, Hromadack chose a drink only a bartender would know.

“I would definitely say the Sazerac is my favorite,” he said. “It’s an Old World cocktail; the recipe has been around for a century plus, and it derives out of New Orleans. It’s essentially an old fashioned but with absinthe. It’s served neat, but it definitely packs a good punch.”

As for his signature sip, Hromadack chose the most popular and versatile drink on The Craft Bar menu, The Scorched Earth.

“We smoke our coup over rosemary and then we build our cocktail from there,” he said of the drink. “We double-strain it into the smoked coup and then we add a little bit more rosemary and kind of burn it a little bit to kind of give it the aroma and the essential oils that are already in the glass from it being burned. So it’s a really unique cocktail.”

Hromadack said he believes The Scorched Earth is a favorite because of its refreshing and light tones made possible by the muddled cucumbers and smoked herbal scents that stimulate the senses.

As for his time away from work, Hromadack said as lifetime local of Northwest Florida, when he is not behind the bar, you will find him enjoying the Florida sunshine.

“Anything on the water, surfing, skateboarding, going and playing sports,” he said. “Just being outdoors. I’m an all-around outdoorsman.”

The Craft Bar at Uptown Station is at #34 Uptown Station at 99 Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach. For more information, visit www.thecraftbarfl.com or call 850-664-2548.