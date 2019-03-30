Don't let trial lawyers hurt the state

Recent developments in Terrebonne Parish should be alarming to all Louisiana citizens – especially those along the bayou whose local rights are being overstepped by overzealous trial attorneys and state government overreach. A dangerous precedent is being set with the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources’ recent appointment of the parish district attorney to conduct damage assessments alleged from oil and gas development in the parish. This is clearly an effort to bypass local elected leadership in outsourcing enforcement responsibility of state and local permits to private lawyers – the same lawyers who stand to benefit financially from their findings. Motivated by self-interest, these hired guns have no regard for the potential impact of lawsuits on thousands of area residents who depend on industry for their livelihoods.

Louisiana Lawsuit Abuse Watch opposes coastal lawsuits because they attempt to stretch the law beyond its intent while ignoring critical facts and involving private lawyers in a space meant for democratically elected decision makers. Targeting the deep pockets of the energy industry does not guarantee that any resulting monetary awards will actually be used for restoration activities.

In this instance, LDNR is putting the cart before the horse by charging the district attorney to develop these models before the department has even identified permit violations – much less investigated any alleged abuses. With such complex issues, a mere comparison of aerial photographs as the basis to determine damages will not provide a complete or accurate picture. Instead of signing on to pursue lawsuits, Terrebonne has already begun to review coastal use permits in the parish.

Parish President Gordon Dove and Lafourche Parish President Jimmy Cantrelle have made it abundantly clear they are not interested in pursuing litigation that singles out an industry that is a major job and revenue creator.

There is a proper role for good regulations that protect the public and for lawsuits that enforce them. But our system of checks and balances breaks down when lawsuits are substituted for policy. It is past time to work together toward constructive solutions -- and leave the trial lawyers out of it.

Lana Venable

Executive director, Louisiana Lawsuit Abuse Watch

To the people of the great state of Louisiana:

Hello. I am a third-grade student in northern Virginia. In third grade, we do state projects, and I have chosen your state. I am very excited to learn more about the great state of Louisiana as I work on my project.

Some of the information that we get for our projects will be from books and websites, but the best information is from the people who live in each state. This is why I am writing to you. I am hoping that you would be willing to send me some items to help me learn more about the best things in your state. It could be things like postcards, maps, pictures, souvenirs, general information, this newspaper article, or any other items that would be useful.

You can mail items to the address below. I really appreciate your help!

Jenson in Jessica Robinson's third-grade class at The Langley School, 1411 Balls Hill Road, McLean, VA 22101

President Trump was a draft dodger

President Donald Trump continues to bash John McCain about various McCain positions that Trump disagrees with, which is somewhat amazing since McCain has been dead for seven months. I believe DDT wants to be in the spotlight all the time and doesn't care if he receives negative criticism about his comments.

As a former Navy enlisted and officer, I am particularly perturbed with DDT's ongoing disparagement of McCain's military service. McCain was a Navy pilot who flew missions against the enemy in Vietnam, and unfortunately he was shot down and spent years in a North Vietnam prison. I believe DDT was able to dodge the draft during the Vietnam War by receiving four draft deferments while in college and then was deemed medically unacceptable after college because of a supposed bone spur in his heel, which apparently was conjured up by DDT and his doctor. DDT skated out of military service and is no better than the draft dodgers who went to Canada during the Vietnam War.

And now as president DDT continues with his toxicity.

Donald Moskowitz

Londonderry, N.H.