Cheers – Name change for the better

At long last, South Thibodaux Elementary School could have a name that represents its historic significance rather than its geographic location.

A community committee has recommended changing the school’s name back to C.M. Washington Elementary, the name that adorned the K-12 black school until integration. It was a well-respected school, named for its founder, Cordelia Matthews Washington.

“I’m excited about it,” said Principal Gina Johnson. “I think it will be good for our community and our students. It’s change, and it’s a positive change. Ms. Cordelia represents so much within the black community. Her motto was be the very best you can be, so we’re thinking of adopting that motto as well.”

There are no guarantees. The committee will recommend the change to Lafourche Superintendent Louis Voiron, who can recommend it to the School Board. But the move makes sense, for the many local people who attended the original C.M. Washington School and the local children who attend the school today.

This is a change that makes sense, embracing the lessons of yesterday for the good of tomorrow.

Cheers – A great partnership

Terrebonne Parish’s students have a new opportunity. Thanks to a partnership between the parish school system and Fletcher Technical Community College, students can graduate from high school with both a diploma and a machine tools technology certification.

“Fletcher Technical Community College is pleased to enter this new partnership with Terrebonne Parish School System,” Fletcher Chancellor Kristine Strickland said. “The opportunities that this program provides to high schools students cannot be underestimated.”

This is an excellent opportunity to give these students a head start on their careers, if that is what they want to pursue when they finish high school.

Congratulations to the people who thought of this program and were able to make it work, as well as to the many people it is bound to benefit.

Cheers – Go out and join the fun

The calendar tells us that St. Patrick’s Day and St. Joseph’s Day have passed. But there is still fun to be had.

The Houma Irish-Italian Parade kicks off at 12:30 p.m. at Park Avenue and Western Boulevard near Cannata’s. It will end at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center with a party, which is open to the public for a $10 admission.

Go out and have fun trying to catch some of the traditional throws of cabbage and potatoes, as well as whatever else the imaginative and generous riders offer.

Cheers – A wonderful tradition

The boat blessings, long a beautiful tradition in our region, will begin this weekend.

Holy Family Catholic Church in Dulac will host the festivities, beginning with a party tonight and culminating in the blessing, which begins at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The fun tonight gets underway at 5:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6 p.m. and music and dancing to follow.

Go join in the tradition.

Editorials represent the opinion of the newspaper, not of any individual.