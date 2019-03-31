GADSDEN — An outbreak of canine distemper inside an animal shelter in Alabama has necessitated the shelter's temporary closure.

The Gadsden Times reports the Humane Society Pet Rescue & Adoption Center in Gadsden closed Monday and will remain closed through April 8 while the animals are being treated.

A center spokeswoman, Jessica Millican, says the outbreak had been confirmed by a local veterinarian.

A posting on the Humane Society's Facebook page says canine distemper is a serious and often fatal illness. The virus, it says, is spread via inhalation through sneezing and coughing from infected animals. It can also be spread through shared food and water bowls and equipment. But, it can be prevented through timely vaccinations.