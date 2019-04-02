ARIES (Mar 21-Apr. 19): There's no need to fear the unknown. Try to be open to change or a new concept, instead of being apprehensive about trying something different. Look on the bright side of things rather than fearing the worst.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20): Don't answer questions that no one asked. Avoid the urge to add your two cents to someone else's dilemma unless you are asked. Sometimes it's better to allow people to learn by making their own mistakes.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep your cool. The time you waste fretting over how difficult a problem is would be better spent trying to solve it. Try not to take matters too personally as a complaint is most likely not even about you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Let go of grudges. Try to make friends with those whom you may not have seen eye to eye with in the past as nothing positive comes from conflict. Save your hard-earned cash for essential items only.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't stray too far from the herd. Something new and different may divert your attention from what is best for the group. Change is not always for the best so ask the right questions before accepting it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stay within your boundaries. Don't agree to take on extra tasks just to make someone happy when you already have a full slate. Budget your time so that crucial projects receive the proper amount of attention.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22.): Any job worth doing is worth doing well. Take your time to ensure that anything you produce is done to the best of your abilities. Go for quality instead of quantity to prevent silly mistakes and fatal errors.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Cutting corners could create chaos. Short-cuts may save time but may also omit key elements from your finished product, leaving much to be desired. Don't make snap assumptions about a loved one.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can't stay on the fence forever. You must choose a course of action, for better or for worse, before a window of opportunity closes. Let your intuition guide you to make wise and logical decisions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stop and smell the roses. No matter how busy you may be today, take time to admire the beauty that the world has to offer. A brief respite may recharge your batteries to tackle tough tasks and testy people.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Broaden your horizons. New acquaintances may offer fresh perspectives or teach you a valuable lesson. Look at matters with the objectivity of a scientist to understand the essence of a financial issue.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush. Be thankful for what you have instead of wishing you had what someone else has. Surround yourself with people who share your values, viewpoints and opinions.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: During the upcoming five to six week your friendly manner may attract new friends and increase your participation in group activities. You might be easily provoked by challenges to your authority, but at the same time are quite aware of how to get the advantage in negotiations. Your romantic nature might be in full swing during May when your sterling reputation could attract job offers as well as opportunities for romantic relationships. A romantic escapade or frivolous vacation might suit your temperament in July. August might be the best time to make crucial decisions about a career change or commitment of your affections. That is a time when your popularity and career status is at a zenith so you might be wise to lock in the relationships with a firm commitment.