BIRMINGHAM — For the second straight week, and the third time this season, West Alabama right-hander Cole Waites has earned Gulf South Conference pitcher of the week honors.

Waites struck out 11 in eight innings pitched Sunday at Union. He allowed just three hits, one run and walked one.

Waites leads the GSC in strikeouts with 84 in 50.2 innings pitched, 21 more than the next highest total by a Gulf South Conference pitcher. He is also second in the league in opponent's batting average at .168.

Waites and the Tigers close a four-game road swing at William Carey on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.