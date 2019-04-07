We’re surprised Nick Saban and Gus Malzahn haven’t been hanging out in Montgomery looking for kicking talent, the way legislators and other state officials have treated the “can” that is Alabama’s abysmal prison system.

Oh, there’s been plenty of “we’ve got to do something” talk; proposals for building new prisons that have gone nowhere; sentencing reform aimed at reserving prison for folks who truly have “earned” a spot there, that in reality has provided little relief for a system that’s 182 percent over capacity.

That kind of dithering should be over after last week’s devastating report by the U.S. Department of Justice that cited inhumane and unconstitutional conditions in Alabama’s prisons, and gave the state seven weeks to come up with a plan to fix things.

Otherwise, there’s going to be a court case that most likely will end with what we and others have been warning about for years — a federal court imposing changes on the system and the Department of Justice setting up an oversight committee to make sure they’re enacted, regardless of the price tag.

Oh, the screams from the peanut gallery are loud today.

“It’s a liberal plot!”

Uh, do we need to remind you who’s in the White House and which party controls the Department of Justice at present. They aren’t exactly leftist do-gooders seeking a cause on which to spurt a little cardiac blood.

“They can’t make us do anything; we dare defend our rights!”

Yes, the feds can compel states and municipalities to do things if there are constitutional issues involved. That precedent isn’t just set in stone, but in diamonds.

“If you can’t do the crime, don’t do the time!”

We’re actually in agreement. It’s silly to say that punishment shouldn’t be a consideration if someone has done something bad enough to merit a prison sentence.

“Prison shouldn’t be a country club.”

We’re in agreement there, too. Prison shouldn’t be pleasant. It just shouldn’t be a death sentence unless there’s a capital crime involved.

Consider what the Justice Department report found: An inmate was stabbed to death while other inmates pounded on a locked door trying to summon help; an inmate was strangled to death, left face down on the floor and not discovered until decomposition had started; an inmate was tied up and tortured for two days for snitching about a sexual assault.

During one week in 2017, there were four stabbings (one fatal), three sexual assaults, three beatings (one with a sock full of metal locks) and one fatal drug overdose. Two drug caches were discovered and one inmate’s bed was set on fire while he was in it.

The report found some of Alabama’s prison facilities have no cameras, fire alarms or mirrors, which pretty much ensures that guards won’t have control of the environment there.

What we just described isn’t country club life, it’s hell on earth, absolutely cruel and inhuman punishment. It’s confirmation that this state’s prison system in its present form is irrevocably broken.

Gov. Kay Ivey seems to recognize that and promised to do what is necessary “in fast order” to placate the feds (which actually will be doing the right thing.) We’d like to see the same sense of urgency from legislators, who need to move this to the top of their to-do list even if their constituents say “big deal.” (Prison reform is always going to be a tough sell, especially in a “lock ‘em up and throw away the key” state like Alabama.) The same goes for prison system officials; the report called out their indifference to the problems.

Ivey in February called for building three new prisons that would effectively replace the state’s current male prisons. However, the Justice Department stressed that alone won’t fix the problems as long as the system is so understaffed. It recommended an immediate addition of 500 correctional officers to the state’s current force of 1,500.

It said Alabama also must comply, by next year, with staffing requirements mandated in a lawsuit over inadequate mental health treatment for prisoners. The state conceded in that case that it needs another 2,000 officers.

Alabama also is working to meet the requirements of a settlement with the Justice Department over sexual abuse and harassment of prisoners by staff members at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka. Concerns about this state’s prisons were stewing long before last week.

We realize the difficulty of repairing something on deadline that’s been ignored and left to fester for decades. It’s why everything must be on the table here including — and we know this is anathema to prison reformers — for-profit facilities, if there’s definitive proof they could make a dent here.

Ivey said “an Alabama solution” is needed. Let’s find one.