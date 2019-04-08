If Florida is the model for the rest of the country in providing health care coverage, the rest of the country is in trouble.

President Donald Trump recently pledged that the GOP will be “the party of health care,” making the issue a focus of the 2020 election campaign. He named U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., as one of his point people on Capitol Hill in crafting what Trump deemed would be a “spectacular” alternative to the Affordable Care Act.

Congressional Republicans, who have repeatedly tried to repeal the ACA without offering an alternative that provides anything close to its coverage and protections, say they will wait until after the 2020 election to try again. Scott’s record should give voters pause about what would be coming if Trump is reelected and Republicans take complete control of Congress.

After Scott resigned in 1997 as CEO of Columbia/HCA, the hospital chain was subsequently fined $1.7 billion for defrauding Medicare and Medicaid in what was the largest government fraud settlement in U.S. history. He was elected as Florida governor in 2010 and reelected in 2014, using his personal fortune to help finance his campaigns.

Scott’s opposition to the ACA was one of his signature issues. As governor, he sought to undermine the measure through lawsuits and other tactics. He opposed using federal funds to expand Medicaid in the state, leaving more than 700,000 uninsured Floridians lacking the coverage now provided in 36 other states and the District of Columbia.

As a result, Florida’s uninsured rate for adults ages 18-64 increased to 20.1% in 2017 — the third-worst rate in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The increase came as other states have successfully lowered the number of uninsured residents, thanks to the ACA’s insurance subsidies along with expanded Medicaid coverage.

Those states have also experienced economic benefits and improvements in health outcomes. In contrast, Florida was recently ranked 48th in the country in health care measures such as access, affordability, prevention and treatment by the Commonwealth Fund, a health care think tank.

“Trump putting Rick Scott in charge of his healthcare push is a sick joke,” as the headline for a Los Angeles Times column put it.

Now that Scott is a U.S. senator, he is proposing a measure to lower prescription drug prices — an issue he almost completely ignored as governor. With his allies in the Trump administration seeking to overturn the ACA in the courts, Scott has promised a plan to retain coverage for people with preexisting conditions.

Don’t buy it. About 21 million Americans would lose their health insurance if the ACA was overturned and more than 100 million Americans with preexisting conditions would face uncertainty about being able to afford insurance.

Republicans have undermined the ACA rather than fix flaws with the measure since it was passed nine years ago, offering inadequate alternatives that are far from “spectacular.” Scott’s abysmal record on health care in Florida suggests more of the same after 2020 if Republicans have their way.

This editorial originally appeared in the Gainesville Sun.