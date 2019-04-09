CALLAWAY — If you ask Mayor Pamn Henderson and City Manager Ed Cook, now is a great time to come to Callaway.

Rather than a 10 or 15-year plan to revitalize the city, Hurricane Michael took care of some items for them, such as taking down dilapidated buildings, which by default expedited their plan by a few years. The city is just about to start their final push to get out from the debris pile left from the storm and there’s even Little League baseball and soccer again.

We sat down with Henderson and Cook as part of our News Herald traveling office hours to talk about some of the more important items in Callaway’s recovery.

1. Debris

Always the first order of business, as it’s usually the longest, and most expensive, undertaking in each city. Technically, Cook said, Callaway has started their last debris pass, but they haven’t started enforcing it yet.

“What we found out was people are still really, really having issues getting all their debris out by the road,” Cook said.

Because debris picked up by the haulers is reimbursable by FEMA, and any debris put out after must be picked up by the city and paid for by taxpayers, Cook said they’re trying to get as much of the debris possible. Once it starts slowing down, though, he said the city will put out an announcement that the official last pass will be starting “soon” and to get debris on the curb.

Once the last pass begins, haulers will begin filming as they go through a neighborhood, documenting which piles they’re picking up. Cook said they’ll also be dropping signs down where they clear piles, and those signs will stay there a few days before getting picked up and moved to the next neighborhood.

Last pass also marks when properties that haven’t been cleaned up or where owners aren’t making progress become a code enforcement issue.

2. Private property and commercial property debris removal

Callaway has started two programs with FEMA, Henderson said, one a debris removal program for private properties where residents don’t have insurance or don’t have enough insurance to clear their debris and have it taken to the curb, and one for commercial properties.

For private properties, Henderson said residents can pick up an application at any of the city offices. If they qualify, personnel with the debris haulers will be able to come onto the property, clean up vegetative or construction debris, and haul it off. If the resident did receive insurance proceeds for tree removal, they will have to give those proceeds to the city.

For commercial properties, Henderson said the business will have to pay the same matching portion the city has to pay in their debris removal program, which is right now a 75-25 split, with FEMA paying 75%.

3. Business corridor

Callaway has a robust business corridor with Tyndall Parkway running through. Before the storm, Henderson said the city partnered with company NextSite, which connects companies and developers looking for properties with available properties or people who may be looking to sell. Henderson said they have several companies interested in moving into that corridor, with Cook adding that they’ve heard from “sit down restaurants, grocery stores and multi-family units.” Henderson said many of the properties that were damaged are on their way to starting repairs.

“We’ve got a lot, a lot of opportunities,” Cook said.

4. Beautification

Also along Tyndall Parkway are two major projects that will overhaul the look and feel of the highway.

As part of a road milling and overlay project, Henderson said sidewalks will be built from Transmitter Road all the way down to the connection with Bus. 98 that will make the road safer and more functional. The project is being funded by FDOT.

Before the storm, the city also received a Beautification Grant to re-do and beautify the medians along Tyndall Parkway. The project was put on hold, Cook said, but they’re ready to start back up.

“The goal is, we want people when they come into Callaway to go, ‘Oh wow, isn't this a beautiful community. We want to be here,’” Cook said.