Friday, April 12

'GYPSY': 6 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. show at the Todd Herendeen Theatre, 8010 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach. The ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters’ success while secretly yearning for her own. Set all across America in the 1920s, when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, Arthur Laurents’ landmark show explores the world of two-bit show business with brass, humor, heart and sophistication. Tickets and details at MartinTheatre.com

'A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM': 7:30 p.m. at the Amelia Center Theatre at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City. Tickets: Free for GCSC/FSU students, faculty and staff with ID; $10 for high school students, seniors and military with ID; $20 general admission. Details at GulfCoast.edu/arts

Saturday, April 13

'GYPSY': 6 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. show at the Todd Herendeen Theatre, 8010 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach. Tables will be assigned, six persons to a table. Bring your own bottle. Tickets and details at MartinTheatre.com

'A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM': 7:30 p.m. at the Amelia Center Theatre at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City. Tickets: Free for GCSC/FSU students, faculty and staff with ID; $10 for high school students, seniors and military with ID; $20 general admission. Details at GulfCoast.edu/arts

Sunday, April 14

'GYPSY': 2 p.m. show-only matinee at the Todd Herendeen Theatre, 8010 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach. The ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters’ success while secretly yearning for her own. Set all across America in the 1920s, when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, Arthur Laurents’ landmark show explores the world of two-bit show business with brass, humor, heart and sophistication. Tickets: $16. Details at MartinTheatre.com

'A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM': 2:30 p.m. at the Amelia Center Theatre at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City. Tickets: Free for GCSC/FSU students, faculty and staff with ID; $10 for high school students, seniors and military with ID; $20 general admission. Details at GulfCoast.edu/arts

Wednesday, April 17

'DARK MONEY' DOCUMENTARY SCREENING: 5:30 p.m. at the Bay County Public Library, 898 W. 11th St., Panama City with post-film discussion. In collaboration with POV, PBS’s award-winning documentary film series, the library will screen "Dark Money" by filmmaker Kimberly Reed (2018) as part of the Beyond the Lens: Book and Film Series; paired book is "Dark Money" by Jane Mayer. Free and open to the public; light refreshments provided by the Friends of the Bay County Public Libraries. Details: 522-2100 or www.nwrls.com

CA$H FOR COMEDY FUNDRAISER: 7 p.m. at Emerald Coast Theatre Co., 560 Grand Blvd., Sandestin, Miramar Beach. The Side-Splitters improv comedy troupe from Panama City will perform for the first act, followed by stand-up comedy by Jason Hedden of Panama City and Damon Sumner of Atlanta. All proceeds will go the ECTC capital campaign. Tickets: $95, available at EmeraldCoastTheatre.org or call 850-684-0323

Thursday, April 18

'LEAVE NO TRACE': 6 p.m. at the Seaside Repertory Theatre in Seaside. A father and his 13-year-old daughter live an ideal existence in a vast urban park in Portland, Oregon, when a small mistake derails their lives forever. Tickets: $12.50 general admission; $10 for REP members. For details and tickets, visit LoveTheRep.com

Wednesday, May 15

'ENOUGH ALREADY! LET'S LAUGH!': 6-7:30 p.m. at the Bay County Public Library, 898 W. 11th St., Panama City. The St. Andrews Readers Theatre troupe will present snippets from Mark Twain, Dr. Seuss and original humorous works.

NORTHWEST FLORIDA THEATRE FESTIVAL: May 15-19 at the Emerald Coast Theatre Co., 560 Grand Blvd., Miramar Beach. Details and tickets: EmeraldCoastTheatre.org

Thursday, May 16

NORTHWEST FLORIDA THEATRE FESTIVAL: May 15-19 at the Emerald Coast Theatre Co., 560 Grand Blvd., Miramar Beach. Details and tickets: EmeraldCoastTheatre.org

Friday, May 17

NORTHWEST FLORIDA THEATRE FESTIVAL: May 15-19 at the Emerald Coast Theatre Co., 560 Grand Blvd., Miramar Beach. Details and tickets: EmeraldCoastTheatre.org

Saturday, May 18

NORTHWEST FLORIDA THEATRE FESTIVAL: May 15-19 at the Emerald Coast Theatre Co., 560 Grand Blvd., Miramar Beach. Details and tickets: EmeraldCoastTheatre.org

'THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS': 7 p.m. at the Emerald Coast Theatre Co., 560 Grand Blvd., Miramar Beach. A new look at Kenneth Grahame’s classic tale is inventive and fantastically funny. Running time: 75 mins. For ages 6 and older. Details and tickets: EmeraldCoastTheatre.org

Sunday, May 19

NORTHWEST FLORIDA THEATRE FESTIVAL: May 15-19 at the Emerald Coast Theatre Co., 560 Grand Blvd., Miramar Beach. Details and tickets: EmeraldCoastTheatre.org

'THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS': 2 p.m. at the Emerald Coast Theatre Co., 560 Grand Blvd., Miramar Beach. A new look at Kenneth Grahame’s classic tale is inventive and fantastically funny. Running time: 75 mins. For ages 6 and older. Details and tickets: EmeraldCoastTheatre.org

Wednesday, June 5

MOVIES AND MORE: 6 p.m. at Camp Helen State Park, 23937 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach. Tonight: "Open Season" and "Scared Silly." June 19, "Dolphin Tale"; July 10, "Moana"; July 24, "Over the Hedge."

Wednesday, June 19

MOVIES AND MORE: 6 p.m. at Camp Helen State Park, 23937 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach. Tonight: "Dolphin Tale"; July 10, "Moana"; July 24, "Over the Hedge."

Thursday, June 20

MUSICAL THEATRE INTENSIVE: June 20-Aug. 1 at Gulf Coast State College, part of the 2019 Summer Theatre Project. A 6-week course of advanced training in acting, singing, dancing and professional aspects for musical theatre performers; culminates in a professional audition for regional professionals. Instructors include GCSC professors Hank Rion, Carissa Hosea, Jason Hedden and special guests. Space is limited. Open to dual enrolled high school students and current GCSC students. Theatre and music majors home on summer break from other colleges are also encouraged to enroll. Details: Jason Hedden at jhedden@gulfcoast.edu or 850-872-3887