Groups beautify Panama City Beach after Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY BEACH — In the wake of Hurricane Michael, and as the summer season quickly approaches, many groups and organizations in the area have ramped up their efforts to beautify area beaches.

Keep PCB Beautiful continued its ongoing mission on Wednesday with a cleanup at Public Access No. 38 on Panama City Beach. To keep up to date on the next event, follow the organization on Facebook.com/KeepPCBbeautiful.

Comcast Cares Coastal Cleanup will be May 4 at St. Andrews State Park, with members of the Friends of St. Andrews State Park volunteer organization seeking "as many volunteers who can come." The day's work will begin at 8 a.m. at the Jetties Pavilion and continue until about noon. Gloves and trash bags will be provided. Bring water and a snack, as desired.

"Comcast generously makes a contribution to Friends based on the number of volunteers, so a huge turnout would be terrific," said spokesman Parry Knauss. For details on the event, call 850-235-2399.

Pineapple Willy's restaurant is heading up "I Love This Beach," a summer-long effort running every Saturday from June through August. For each person that shows up to clean the beach around the restaurant, Pineapple Willy's will donation $10 to that week's designated charity.

"We're getting ready for another summer of community beach cleanups and giving back to our community," said a restaurant spokesman in a social media posting.

The designated charities are: Beach Care Services on June 1; Lucky Puppy Rescue, June 8; BASIC of Northwest Florida, June 15; Boys and Girls Club, June 22; Girls Inc., June 29; Paws n' Claws, July 6; Anchorage Children's Home, July 13; Keep PCB Beautiful, July 20; Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center, July 27; Panama City Marine Institute, Aug. 3; Early Learning Center, Aug. 10; Toys for Kids, Aug. 17; Eastgate GIG Youth, Aug. 24; and All Things PCB Outreach, Aug. 31.

There will also be a contest for the "Weirdest Item Found" during the cleanup: two passes to Ripley's Believe It or Not. In addition, each week's winner will be included in a drawing at the end of the summer for a grand prize weekend getaway. For updates on the event, follow Pineapple Willy's at Facebook.com/PineappleWillys.

Tell us about your cleanup program. Email pcnhnews@pcnh.com with details of upcoming efforts or photos of past events.