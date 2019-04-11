A bill introduced last week in the Alabama Senate basically would, despite protests to the contrary from its backers, gut the ethics law that was a hallmark of the Republican takeover of the Legislature in 2010.

The bill, by Sen. Greg Albritton, R-Range, would eliminate the ban on public officials receiving gifts of monetary value from lobbyists or principals, defined as companies or individuals who employ lobbyists. (They currently, with some exceptions, can take meals or trinkets costing $25 or less.)

Those officials would simply be required to report any gifts, which Albritton claims will allow their constituents to decide whether their actions are OK or whether they should be turned out of office in the next election. The legal system couldn't get involved unless there was criminal intent.

The bill also would change the definition of lobbying (it would only apply to people currying favor with legislators; they would face no restrictions and wouldn't have to register as lobbyists to approach the governor or state agencies); change the definition of principal; limit which family members of public officials would be subject to the ethics law; remove the Alabama Ethics Commission and, with some exceptions, the attorney general's office from ethics enforcement in favor of local district attorneys (both the commission and Attorney General Steve Marshall oppose the bill); and make using one's office for personal gain a misdemeanor if the amount in question is under $6,000.

Albritton insists he's not trying to neuter the ethics law, but instead is seeking "clarity" because he says public officials are confused about what they see as an ambiguous law. We see nothing ambiguous about impeding folks from wandering around Montgomery sporting "For Sale" signs.

It's so tough to get people to the polls these days the chances of voters administering any consequences to someone who totes off a knapsack full of gifts is remote.

And Alabama's district attorneys already have full plates and diminishing resources — we doubt they would cheer this addition to their workload. Plus, they are subject to local pressures that an ideally nonpartisan entity like the Ethics Commission shouldn't face.

As for the line between a felony and misdemeanor on personal gain violations — important because a felony conviction removes someone from office — $6,000 is a lot of loot.

Albritton denies this bill has anything to do with the case of former House Speaker Mike Hubbard, R-Auburn, architect of the GOP takeover, who is appealing ethics convictions for seeking work from lobbyists and company executives for his consulting and printing businesses. Hubbard insists these actions weren't violations; these changes would ensure that's more than just his opinion.

It doesn't take much brain exertion to see that Albritton's bill, Hubbard's protests and the general tone in Montgomery are about removing any pretense that Republicans care about an ethics law that can snare them and not just "the other guys."

We hope some of them wake up and kill this before the State House becomes a den of money-changers.

A version of this editorial first appeared in The Gadsden Times.