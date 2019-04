ATHENS, Ga. – Junior Jiwon Jeon and sophomore Angelica Moresco both finished among the top-10 individuals to lead the No. 21 Alabama women’s golf team in Thursday’s stroke play round at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic.

The match play portion begins Friday.

Jeon, fresh off her appearance at the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur, finished stroke play fifth overall with a 1-under par 71. Moresco also had a solid round, finishing tied for seventh overall at 1-over 73.