The Monochromes are a band that looks backward and forward at the same time.

The power trio plays a deep, varied catalogue of songs from the golden age of rock 'n' roll, but with a modern execution with an eye toward getting people onto the dance floor.

The band consists of Jak Locke on guitar, Trina Storm on bass and alternating drummers depending on availability, Osvaldo Briceno and Gordon Valentine. While Locke lives in New Orleans, the rest of the band hails from Terrebonne and Lafourche.

Locke said the band has a catalogue of about 80 songs, which it needs to put on a show of any sort of adequate duration. In the early days of rock 'n' roll, before the advent of extended instrumental solos, singles rarely exceeded three minutes each in length.

"Most shows that we do are three or four hours long at clubs and such," Locke said. "Some of the songs from the '50s and early '60s, boy, are they short. The average is between a minute-and-a-half and two minutes, so do the math."

The band's name has nothing to do with a one-color computer monitor but refers to even older technology. Locke said it's a combination of the pre-stereophonic monaural recordings and the chrome that used to adorn cars back when they had real bumpers.

And that's a fitting name for a band that plays songs from the very earliest days of rock 'n' roll by the likes of Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley, Little Richard and Sam Cooke.

"I grew up hearing my dad play '50s and '60s records in the house all the time," Locke said. "That goes back as early as I can remember, so what we play are songs that I've known and enjoyed quite literally my whole life. We play nothing we don't love hearing."

The Monochromes will play at Beck's Bar, 4293 La. 1 in Raceland, on Saturday starting at 9 p.m.

