BAY COUNTY — A 26-year-old man from Gallion, Alabama died Tuesday morning after his truck overturned in Bay County, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man, who has not been identified yet pending next of kin notification, was driving a Cheverolet Tahoe northbound in the outside lane of U.S. Hwy. 231, just south of Linger Longer Road when he left the roadway into the shoulder and then over-corrected.

The Tahoe then crossed over both northbound lanes and entered the median where it overturned, partially ejecting the man. Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash about 6 a.m. The man was found dead on the scene.

The traffic crash is still under investigation.