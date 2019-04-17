ARIES (March 21-April 19): This is not a good time for business negotiations. High ideals may motivate you to make the world a better place, but to do so could require skills you lack.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A spur-of-the moment purchase could have you wondering why you did it. Don't get a new haircut or clothing as you may be disappointed with the results.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be prepared to avoid conflicts with others. You might be a bit touchy today so make a list of the many things you hope to accomplish.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Someone may seem to block your way. The significant other in your life may be temporarily out of sorts, but this gives you a chance to develop other interests.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Holding a serious conversation could leave you with questions. You may be too quick to throw money at a problem. Steer clear of highly detailed tasks.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): "The fool and his money are soon parted" is a motto that is true today. You might think someone is more attractive and than he or she really is or that a passing fad is worth an investment.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The intricacies of human relationships sometimes escape your comprehension. Call a friend or relative and get sound advice about your love life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you have never made a mistake then you will never be blessed by a sense of perspective. You may be put into contact with people who have developed a viewpoint from their array of experiences.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Add too much brush to the fire of your ambitions and a gust of wind could create a conflagration. You might entertain some unusual business ideas or be under the influence of a pushy companion.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You could be torn two ways about something that affects your public standing or personal ambitions. Don't make a change in the current situation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Pay cash so that you avoid getting caught up in a long term obligation for non-necessities. It might be better to wait to make a purchase of clothing items since your good taste is compromised today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Sanctimonious platitudes won't endear you to someone who needs your help. Don't give in to fantasies as a flirtatious person might not be worth your time and effort.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Contact with members of a group, club or community association during the next four to eight weeks might spur you to greater accomplishment. You could be easily distracted by unrealizable dreams or romantic fantasies so must strive to remain practical and sensible. A pleasant escape from dull routines might be in the stars for you in August. This is the very best time to make business, financial and romantic decisions that will favorably impact your future.