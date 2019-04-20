PANAMA CITY — The former home of the city's first newspaper has been a sanctuary for sharing the intimate thoughts of a historic family this spring.

The Panama City Publishing Co. Museum and Visitors Center, 1134 Beck Ave., is currently housing an exhibit of poetry by Philander Bailey West. Earlier this year, it displayed the love letters of Lillian Carlisle West. Philander was the father of George M. West, the original publisher and proprietor of the Panama City Publishing Co., and Lillian was George's wife.

Both the poems and the love letters were supplied by Charles "Buddy" West, George's great-great grandson, who recently discovered them in storage at his home.

George Mortimer West was a writer, promoter, economist, horticulturist, publisher and entrepreneur. He's credited as the founding father of Panama City, developing it into an economically viable city and port on the shores of St. Andrew Bay. He built the Panama City Publishing Co. building in 1920, in the heart of historic St. Andrews. The building served as the home of Panama City’s first newspaper, the Panama City Pilot, and later the St. Andrews Bay News and Lynn Haven Free Press.

George West died in 1926, and his wife, referred to as "Miss Lillian," continued to run the business. She was an outspoken and sharp businesswoman, and one of the first women registered to vote in Bay County. Lillian West sold the St. Andrews Bay News to John Perry, owner of the Panama City Herald in 1937, and he merged the two papers into the current Panama City News Herald.

Buddy West operated a printing business in the building until the City of Panama City purchased it in October 2005. Today, the museum includes photos, newspapers and documents, as well as more than 70 major historical items, including original printing presses and office furnishings.

The current exhibit, Philander West's poetry, will remain on display until Saturday, April 27. There's no cost for admission. Museum hours are from 1-5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For details, call 850-872-7208 or visit the website, HistoricStAndrews.com.

The exhibit features both handwritten and printed poems written between 1868 and 1870 on a variety of topics from flowers, wind and stars to death and friendship. The contents have not been seen for nearly 100 years; George West assembled the collection of his father’s poems in 1920.

Lillian's letters to George were on display in February to mark the couple's 110th wedding anniversary.

“Your letter is in my lap and when my eyes fall on any portion I see and feel that same true love revealed that I have always wanted and lived in hopes of all my days,” she wrote in one of the notes before their wedding. Many of her letters were written on letterhead for the St. Andrews Bay Ladies Improvement Club, which she served as corresponding secretary.

George and Lillian had a true May-December romance. She was 24 and he was 63 when they married. Letters from friends to Lillian upon George's passing in 1926 mention how she was such a loving partner to him and cared for him so well to the end.

In addition to the museum holdings, volunteers lead free guided tours of historic St. Andrews from 1:30-2:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday. The tour starts at the Publishing Co. Museum. Alternate times can be scheduled by calling 850-872-7208 for those who can't make the afternoon tours. The publishing company was started about 1920 by George Mortimer West, with the newspaper business and a print shop. He also printed the St. Andrews Bay News and Lynn Haven Free Press.

He died in 1926 and his wife, Lillian, continued to run the business. In 1937, she sold the newspaper portion to the Panama City Herald, which became the Panama City News Herald. The business continued solely as a print shop.