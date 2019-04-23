Artist Andres Serrano exhibits a collection of more than 1,000 Donald Trump-related objects that he acquired from e-Bay.

Andres Serrano, the artist whose 1987 photograph of a crucifix submerged in his own urine helped ignite the 1980s culture wars, has mounted a one-man show in New York.

It’s not an exhibition of his own work. Rather, it’s a collection of more than 1,000 Donald Trump-related objects Serrano acquired from e-Bay, auctions and other sources during the past year.

They’re on view through June 9 at ArtX, a private club and cultural platform housed in a former nightclub at 409 W. 14th St. in Manhattan. The club is backed by a/political, a London-based arts initiative financed by technology entrepreneur Andrei Tretyakov, according to The New York Times.

Dubbed "The Game: All Things Trump," the installation includes an 11-foot-tall revolving sign from Trump Taj Mahal’s Ego Lounge, boxes used to package Trump Steaks, a case full of Trump ties, a signed Trump mask, gold-coated bottles of Trump Vodka, a fake dollar bill showing Hillary Clinton behind bars, a 1994 party invitation poster featuring Trump and his second wife Marla Maples costumed as Tarzan and Jane, signed magazine covers sporting stories critical of Trump, and a 1990 New York Post cover purporting to quote Maples describing her encounters with Trump as the “best sex I ever had!”

There’s even a miniature chocolate truffle cake handed out as a favor at Donald and Melania Trump’s 2005 wedding in Palm Beach. Serrano paid $1,880 for it in February in an online auction, according to The Washington Post.

The items are displayed as though they were artifacts in a natural history museum. They stretch back to the 1960s but mostly date from the 1980s. Serrano spent nearly $200,000 acquiring them, according to published reports.

Why did he do it?

“I make art about very basic things: life, death, religion,” he told The New York Times. “After a while it occurred to me, what’s the most important thing right now? Donald Trump.”

Serrano met Trump once, in 2004 when he photographed him at Trump Tower on the original set of "The Apprentice" for his America series. The photograph is the only object by the artist in the show.

Together, the items constitute what Serrano calls a portrait of the president.

The title is a nod to the board games inspired by the Trump persona and references the competition that pervades American life, according to the show’s promotional materials.

Serrano insists the exhibition doesn’t take sides in the polarizing debate over Trump’s presidency.

But the strain of self-promotion that permeates the display shows that Trump’s 2016 victory didn’t come out of nowhere, he said.

Trump “has been associating himself with a particular vision of American success and making products that paint him as all-American” since the 1980s, he said in an interview with The Washington Post.

The exhibition also holds up a mirror to the nation’s “fascination with wealth, success, glamour, power and celebrity,” the show’s press release states.

Serrano is familiar with the spotlight. His "(Immersion) Piss Christ" drew the wrath of conservatives in 1989 in an early skirmish in the culture wars that led to the first Congressional proposal to defund the National Endowment for the Arts.

As Trump's budget has for the past two years, his 2020 budget proposal eliminates funding for the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting — which supports PBS and NPR — and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Serrano hopes to find a home for the installation in a museum or major collection, he told artnet News.

