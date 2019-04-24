Voters are always wishing Washington politicians of both parties would find common ground. Recently, they got their wish — literally. Bipartisan majorities in both houses of Congress passed, and President Donald Trump has signed into law, a bill protecting millions of acres of public lands, as well as long stretches of bucolic rivers. It's grand news for anyone who cherishes unspoiled nature. If this is the weekend you start planning a summer vacation, know that your elected leaders are giving you more room to roam.

The measure is almost deserving of national monument status itself. It designates 1.3 million acres of land as wilderness, the highest type of federal protection. Logging, mining, oil and gas drilling, road building and motorized vehicles are all forbidden in wilderness areas. Another million acres would get greater protection than they have now.

The bill lengthens the federal trail system by 2,600 miles. More than 350 miles of rivers gain "wild and scenic" status, ensuring that they will be, as federal law states, "preserved in free-flowing condition" and "protected for the benefit and enjoyment of present and future generations."

Lands near Yellowstone National Park will be put off-limits to mining. Likewise for the Methow Valley in Washington, next to Northern Cascades National Park.

Americans get five new national monuments, including the home of civil rights leaders Medgar and Myrlie Evers in Jackson, Miss. — where Medgar Evers was assassinated by a white supremacist in 1963.

Though that list is impressive, it's not even the centerpiece. The biggest achievement is permanent renewal of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which expired last year in one of those maddening congressional stalemates.

The fund, created in 1964, uses royalties from offshore oil and gas drilling to protect lands and marine areas; build trails, swimming pools and baseball diamonds; and conserve wildlife habitat — funding 41,000 projects so far, in all 50 states. Ordinary taxpayers bear none of these costs. Oh, and the Congressional Budget Office says this package will actually save them $9 million. So splurge for a night at a campground with showers.

Members of Congress from Western states have often resisted federal land protection. But this legislation enjoyed the sustained leadership and dedication of a number of Western senators, Republicans as well as Democrats, who paid attention to local concerns back home in putting it together.

An Associated Press report on this achievement notes that in December 2017, Trump took the rare step of scaling back the sprawling Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in Utah. They had been created by Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, respectively. Trump had accused Obama and Clinton of exceeding their executive authority by doing so. Republicans say the new monuments were created the right way, through the legislative process, not by presidential fiat.

What's unarguable is that the new law reflects broad public support for the conservation of wild places — and the wild animals that live in them. Expanding these protections should spur public interest in America's natural treasures. Remember the bug spray.

A version of this editorial first appeared in the Chicago Tribune.