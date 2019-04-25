Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Cantina Laredo presents its annual free Cinco de Mayo Celebration and festivities from 4-10 p.m. May 4 at Grand Park in Grand Boulevard. Enjoy live music by John Hart Project, dancing, lawn games and authentic Mexican food and drinks. The Vineyard Vines Miramar whale mascot will join the festivities. Bring the kids out early for free face painting and arts and crafts. Photobooth will capture all the fun.

Derby de Mayo

Celebrate The Kentucky Derby May 4 with a Big Hat Contest at 5 p.m. and Cinco de Mayo May 5 at The Bay in Santa Rosa Beach. It's a fun-fueled weekend of libations, authentic cuisine, the most famous horse race in the world and a Mexican party. Call 622-2291 for more info.

Down & Derby Fest

The Junior League of the Emerald Coast hosts The Down & Derby Fest at the Lyceum Lawn in Seaside from 3-6 p.m. May 4 in honor of the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby. The festival will feature “Derby Fare” from local restaurants and will offer everything from a mint julep to an authentic Kentucky Hot Brown. A live viewing of Kentucky Derby will be seen at 5 p.m. The Luke Langford Band will serenade guests. Dress to impress in Derby attire to win prizes. Early bird general admission tickets are $40 and will increase to $50 the week of the event. VIP tickets are $100 and are limited to 100 guests.