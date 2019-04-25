DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — Join friends and community this Saturday, April 27, from 4-8 p.m. for Downtown Arts Night in DeFuniak Springs. The streets of historic Baldwin Avenue will once again be transformed into an artist festival complete with live music, scrumptious food, fun for children, and dozens of artists and artisans.

Over 50 local and regional artists and craftsmen will line the street with their pieces of artistry, including pottery, blown and etched glass, woven baskets, watercolor and acrylic artworks, handmade knives, jellies and jams, ceramics, honey products, photography, wood signs, handcrafted fishing flies, metalwork, soaps and body products, jewelry, personalized woodwork, and other hand selected one-of-a-kind crafts. Visit the Arts Night Facebook page @DFSArtsNight for details of vendors in attendance.

An abundance of children’s activities will also be available including face painting and crafts by Kaitlyn Arnold of Uniquely Clever, a bouncy slide provided by Smiling Faces Inflatables, and art by 4H Masterpiece Art Club.

Back by popular demand, The Mosley’s will take the “7th Street Stage” at 4 p.m., followed by The Sand Ole Opry featuring Mike Whitty with Ken Johnson and special guests. From alternative country to folk gone electric to Americana, this musical lineup will have your toes tapping as you stroll and shop.

Downtown Arts Night will also feature food vendors — locally acclaimed gumbo (seafood or chicken) and bread pudding with bourbon sauce by Ellen Mayfield; Burger Burgers, Rosie Dogs, Pulled Pork Sammie’s, and Leon Logs by Mack and Mary Ellen Bailey; Myra Evelyn Rho’s Filipino egg rolls, fried rice, vegetable noodles and adobo stew; Sassy N Sweet cupcakes; and Chef Ernie of Café Nola will be serving fresh, made-on-the-spot beignets and café au lait.

Downtown Arts Night is free to public and all are invited to attend. Tables and chairs will be provided throughout the area so you can sit, relax, eat, and enjoy the music! There will also be raffles throughout the evening with no cost to enter. Parking is abundant around Baldwin Avenue, including Circle Drive. However, no parking is allowed on Baldwin Avenue between 6th and 8th Street.

“This year’s Arts Night is going to be the best we’ve ever had! We have some incredible vendors visiting us this year, and our food vendor selections are awesome. I’m so happy that Arts Night has turned into such a great event for our city and our historic downtown,” said Cindy Woodham, one of the founders of Arts Night. “In addition to the art vendors, make sure you visit the downtown businesses that will also be open during the event. It’s really going to be a wonderful evening for the whole family.”