TALLAHASSEE — On Saturday, April 27, North Florida residents can join citizens across the nation in safely and anonymously disposing of their expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications during the 17th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, announced United States Attorney Lawrence Keefe.

Keefe said, “Thanks to the efforts of the DEA and our local sheriff offices and police departments, we have convenient drop off locations throughout our district so that North Floridians can help prevent prescription drug addiction or misuse before it starts. Take Back Day is an excellent opportunity to talk to your children about the importance of never sharing a prescription.”

With robust public participation during 16 prior events, the Take Back Day Initiative continues to remove ever-higher amounts of opioids and other medicines from the nation’s homes, where they are vulnerable to misuse, theft, or abuse by family members and visitors, including children and teens. In continuation of this effort, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and its national, tribal, and community partners will hold the 17th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day across the country on Saturday, April 27. The service is free and anonymous.

The following drop-off locations are available in the Northern District of Florida. Please continue to check www.DEATakeBack.com for new locations.

Okaloosa Walmart 3351 S Ferdon Blvd., CrestviewCrestview Police DepartmentOkaloosa Walgreens 2350 S Ferdon Blvd., CrestviewSanta Rosa Gulf Breeze Police Department 311 Fairpoint Dr., Gulf Breeze

Now in its ninth year, DEA has collected a total of nearly 11 million pounds (more than 5,400 tons) of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications through its Take Back Day events. This weekend, approximately 6,000 collection sites manned by nearly 5,000 partner law enforcement agencies will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time. The public can find a nearby collection site at www.DEATakeBack.com or by calling 800-882-9539. (DEA cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps.)

“Keeping our homes free of harmful prescription medication, when no longer needed, is a way of keeping everyone safe,” said Adolphus P. Wright, special agent in charge of the DEA Miami Field Division. “We strongly encourage the public to do your part by discarding your expired, unused, and unwanted medications at any of the 200+ sites throughout Florida.”

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States continue to be alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. The majority of prescription drug abusers say they get their drugs free from friends and faily, including from the home medicine cabinet. Take Back Day is a unique opportunity for Americans to protect their homes and medicine cabinets from theft and abuse.

National Take Back Day has received enthusiastic public support since its inception in 2010. Last October, the public turned in 457 tons (914,236 pounds) of prescription drugs at more than 5,800 sites operated by the DEA and nearly 4,800 of its local and tribal partners.