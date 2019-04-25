While Kyle Rohrig’s little canine hiking companion, Katana, recently lost her eyesight, she has kept her spirit of adventure.

The Navarre resident’s pooch is a Shiba Inu, a Japanese breed of hunting dog. Glaucoma caused her to lose one of her eyes at age 5 and her other eye shortly after she turned 8 late last year.

In earlier years, Katana had joined her owner for long-distance treks on paths such as the Appalachian Trail, on which she was able to walk more than 30 miles per day on her own.

Her total blindness came about two months before Rohrig’s planned hike on the Florida National Scenic Trail, which stretches more than 1,100 miles between Big Cypress National Preserve by Miami and Fort Pickens near Pensacola.

“On this hike, with her recently becoming completely blind, I was really nervous about how she would do,” said Rohrig, 29. “I was worried she would be miserable and I would be miserable, but she rose to the occasion and did a lot better than I thought she would.

"She was happy playing on the trail and she would take the lead sometimes. I don’t know how, but she would stay down the center of the trail. It was really emotional for me to see how well she did in her current circumstances.”

When the pair approached deep swampy areas and other places in poor condition, or when they faced dozens of miles of walking on roads around hurricane-damaged areas, Rohrig would hoist the 21-pound Katana onto his backpack.

He estimates he carried her for more than 800 miles of their journey.

The pair initially headed north on the trail from Big Cypress on Dec. 30. After more than 50 miles of hiking, they returned to the trailhead because a friend of Rohrig’s wanted to join him and hike the entire trail.

The trio departed on Jan. 8 and finished the Florida Trail on April 1.

Dealing with insects and not being able to cool down at night were tough, but the 30 miles of hiking in Big Cypress were the hardest part of the overall journey, Rohrig said.

“The mud and water were just ridiculous,” he said. “And during my first time there, it was around 80 or 90 degrees. They were having a heat wave.”

A few days after Rohrig and his hiking buddies finished their trek by Pensacola, hunters posted a photo and breaking news online of the largest female Burmese python ever captured in Big Cypress.

Rohrig said he didn’t see any pythons while in South Florida, but he did see “tons” of other kinds of snakes, as well as hundreds of alligators, during the thru-hike.

The snakes he spotted included coral snakes, pygmy rattlers, corn snakes, coachwhips and an eastern diamondback rattlesnake. None of the critters acted aggressively, Rohrig said.

He plans to hike Vermont’s 272-mile Long Trail in May and start hiking the 3,100-mile Continental Divide Trail between Canada and Mexico in June. Rohrig said Katana might join him on the Long Trail.

Rohrig has written several books, including “Lost on the Appalachian Trail,” about his various hiking adventures. He hiked the 2,650-mile Pacific Crest Trail between Canada and Mexico three years ago.

“I write and I hike and I fish,” he said. “I’m living the dream.”