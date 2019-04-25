Hand & Stone Massage & Facial Spa celebrated its grand opening April 23 with a ribbon cutting. Hand & Stone Massage & Facial Spa offers massage therapy of all types, facials, including peels and microdermabrasion; and waxing.

“We offer high-end luxury spa services at an affordable rate. We are strong proponents of both the physical and mental benefits of massage therapy,” explained owner Eileen Reilly. “As a woman over 40, I believe in skin care as my fountain of youth.”

Visit the spa at 34940 Emerald Coast Parkway in Destin’s Paradise Isle Shopping Center. Spa hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 850-389-0015 or visit HandAndStone.co