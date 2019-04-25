This summer, Walton County Emergency Management will launch its pilot program of HERricane Florida. Landfall will take place at Walton High School in DeFuniak Springs from June 10-14.

This free one-week day camp is geared toward high school girls, beginning ninth grade next school year.

HERricane Florida is a statewide initiative that highlights and empowers women in the field of Emergency Management, as well as contributes to the promotion and professionalization of Emergency Management and other Public Safety fields as a career.

The overall mission is to develop and elevate women as leaders in their community, while demonstrating emergency management as a positive force for public safety and government.

Educational objectives and experiences will include:

Disaster SkillsLeadershipNetworkingCareer ExplorationProfessionalismSelf Confidence Building

The young ladies will be mentored by female leaders in the Emergency Management and Public Safety professions, as well as others from the community.

To register, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HERricane2019

A parent/guardian orientation will take place prior to the beginning of camp, and you will receive additional information via email.