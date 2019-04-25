Talk about the little engine that could.

The Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School weightlifting team finished fourth among 72 teams at the Class 1A state weightlifting meet at Arnold High School last weekend.

“Words cannot express how proud I am of our little old school in Wewahitchka,” said Coach Bobby Johnson. “We would have loved to have done better and we were so close to moving into third.

“But what more can I say about a group of kids that bonded together and believed in something and the result is a fourth-place finish.”

The Gators had three lifters finish third in their weight class.

Reese Gainnie was third at 238 pounds, Jeremiah Rardin took third at 139 pounds and Brett Miller was third at heavyweight.

All three were region champions.

Treston Smith finished sixth at 139 pounds and Keegan Calhoun finished eighth at 119 pounds.

Tyreeq Thomas (219 pounds) and Tyler Hensley (153 pounds) lifted at state but did not medal.

“We will be back next year with more kids and more chances to compete,” Johns said.

“But, as for the 2019 Wewa Gator weightlifting team … it’s been a heck of a ride.”