When the sun is hot and the water is the emerald green our coast is famous for, Crab Island is the place to be. But since Crab Island is in the middle of the Choctawhatchee Bay, getting there can be difficult.

One local business has decided to help those who don’t own a boat or personal watercraft by creating a taxi service to and from Crab Island. For two years, Crab Island Water Taxi has shuttled visitors and locals from the Destin Harbor to Crab Island during the hot summer months.

But Crab Island Water Taxi is much more than a taxi-service, said owner Michael James. In addition to getting a ride to the island, guests enjoy free water, soft drinks, snacks, floats, bathrooms and phone charging stations.

Their biggest and most unique attractions are the 20 submerged picnic tables that are set up in a roped-off portion of Crab Island, which allow patrons to stay in the water all day if they chose.

The tables are set up daily and are weighted down by sandbags to keep them stable. Umbrellas are installed in the middle to provide some shade for the guests and the deckhands keep a sharp eye out for any trash that may accidentally slip by their trash containers.

Six tables are also set up above water for those who feel like drying off for a bit.

The taxi runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day during peak season.

“Customers can go on and off the boats anytime, all day,” James said. “We are a great new and fun alternative to getting to Crab Island.”

An all-day adult ticket is $50 while a kid’s ticket is $30. Children 1-3 are free. Non-costumers can pay $10 to access the taxi’s amenities, such as the submerged seating.

For more information, call (850) 317-8600.