The Fort Walton Beach High School math team recently competed in the annual Nickolas S. Walker Mathematics Tournaments, with a first place in calculus by team members Lexi Bobb, Nathaniel Rudman, Jonathan Allen, Conrad Wyrick, Katelyn Balent, Marina Tobias and Alexsander Jones.

In geometry, a second place was taken by Adam Fogle, Kannon Goodman, Deven Cathcart and Sarah Cameron.

Other team members included Lyndsey Laborde, Brooke O’Keefe, Colby Orcutt, Jaylen Eason, Aydan Anderson, Jett Brister, Emily Wood, William Bevenour and Katrina Leon.

In STAR dance team news, the 2019-20 officers include Capt. Amber Lett, 1st Lt. Dani McWhorter, 2nd Lt. Lexi Bobb and Junior Lt. Kylee Bobb.

---

Each spring, the U.S. House of Representatives sponsors a nationwide high school art competition.

South Walton High School artists have entered their work: Summer Edwards, “Peaceful Solitude”; Jhonattan Ramirez, “Sunday Afternoon on the Grand Pier”; Mary T. Pickers, “(Bee)autiful”; Sharlotte Heller, “Fish Stew”; and Xavier Epplin, “Invitation.”

---

For those who enjoy running or walking, the Lewis School athletic department has scheduled its inaugural Falcon 5K Run/Walk and Fun Run for 8 a.m. May 18, starting at Lewis School. Registration forms are available at www.okaloosaschools.com/lewis.

In elementary-level news, second-grader Kamryn Govan and third-grader Genesis Morales placed first overall in the Eglin Air Force Base 96th FSS Squadron’s Women’s History Month Art and Poetry Contest.

The girls collaborated to create “Lady Justice,” a painting of Rosa Parks in recognition of her place in history as a promoter of peaceful change.

---

The Ruckel Middle School sixth-grade world history teachers used March Madness as an avenue to present historical figures to their students.

Placed in teams of three to four, the students provided facts about an assigned figure, then debated which figure was the most influential. The single-elimination bracket began with 64 teams.

The students selected Darius, the Persian Empire ruler from 522 to 486 B.C., as history’s most influential figure.

