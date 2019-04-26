DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — A woman faces felony charges after she stole a vehicle, fled from sheriff's deputies and was ejected from the vehicle when it overturned Friday.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office reported a vehicle rollover with injuries at U.S. Highway 90 and Peacock Road about 1 p.m.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office, a vehicle driven by Morgan Markward, 19, was reported stolen at Love's Travel Stop in Mossy Head. When a deputy found the vehicle and tried to pull it over, the driver sped off east on U.S. 90.

Deputies deployed tire spikes at Linda Lane. When Markward tried to avoid the spikes, the vehicle overturned and she was thrown out. She was taken by to a hospital by medical helicopter and is expected to live, the Sheriff's Office said.

A passenger in the vehicle was not injured or arrested.

Markward faces felony charges when she is released from the hospital. She was wanted for felony violation of probation in Okaloosa County on charges of obstruction and possession of methamphetamine, the Sheriff's Office said.