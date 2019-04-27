CHIPLEY — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Okaloosa County:

U.S. 98 (Harbor Boulevard) Improvements from East Pass (Marler) Bridge to Airport Road: Drivers can expect intermittent east and westbound lane closures between Airport Road and East Pass (Marler) Bridge, between 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Sunday, April 28 through Thursday, May 2. These closures are required to allow crews to lower manholes in the roadway and continue sidewalk and driveway replacement.State Road (S.R.) 293 (Mid-Bay Bridge) Traffic Restrictions: The Mid-Bay Bridge remains limited to two-axle vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, school buses and limited EMS and first responder equipment only. Semi-trucks and commercial vehicles will be required to use alternate routes until permanent repairs to the Mid-Bay Bridge are complete in fall 2019. Variable message boards are placed on both ends of the bridge to alert drivers regarding the temporary restrictions.U.S. 98 Widening from Airport Road to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line: Scenic Highway 98 (County Road 2378), on the south side of U.S. 98, is closed at the U.S. 98 intersection as crews adjust the elevation of the intersection and install new drainage pipe. Drivers will be detoured to Restaurant Row for access to Scenic Highway 98 and the signal at Scenic Highway 98 has been placed in flash mode. The closure is expected to be in place through the end of May 2019.U.S. 98 Utility Operations from Palo Alto Avenue in Santa Rosa County east to Woodland Avenue in Okaloosa County: Drivers will encounter intermittent and alternating lane restrictions between Pala Alto Avenue in Santa Rosa County and Woodland Avenue in Okaloosa County from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 1 as Pike Electric performs routine maintenance on power lines. In addition, there will be intermittent daytime shoulder closures from until Thursday, May 2.U.S. 98 Turn lane Extension at Florosa Elementary School: Construction activities continue. Motorists may encounter intermittent lane restrictions beginning Monday, April 29. There will be no lane closures allowed between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 9 p.m.S.R. 397 (John Sims Parkway) Bridge Replacement Project over Toms Bayou: Alternating and intermittent southbound (toward Eglin AFB) lane closures on the Toms Bayou Bridge after 9 a.m. Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3. Crews will continue partial demolition and widening work on the southbound bridge.S.R. 85 Bridge Repair over Juniper Creek: Crews will be removing debris and restoring project limits to complete improvements. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution while traveling through the work zone.

Walton County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Emerald Bay Drive to Tang-O-Mar Drive: Crews continue road widening and drainage improvements. Traffic and pedestrian impacts include: Driveways and side streets on the south side of U.S. 98, between Emerald Shores Drive and Tang-O-Mar Drive, may be temporarily impacted by construction equipment crossing the roadway Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 10 between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Additionally, drivers may encounter uneven pavement in this area. Access to all businesses and side streets will remain open and traffic flaggers will be on-site to safely direct drivers through the work zone.Resurfacing on I-10 and U.S. 98: Drives will encounter lane restrictions at the following locations and times as crews resurface deficient pavement areas of I-10 and U.S 98: The eastbound inside lane of I-10 east in DeFuniak Springs, about a mile east of C.R. 183, from 8 p.m. Sunday, April 28 to 5 a.m. Monday, April 29. The eastbound inside lane of U.S. 98 near Grand Boulevard in Sandestin from 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, May 1.U.S. 331 at Marquis Way Intersection: Drivers will encounter north and southbound, inside lane restrictions on U.S. 331 at the intersection of Marquis Way in Freeport from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, May 5 and Monday, May 6 as crews perform maintenance activities.U.S. 331 Choctawhatchee Relief Bridge Rehabilitation: Motorists are reminded to obey the posted speed limit and exercise caution while traveling through the work zone as crews continue the bridge rehabilitation project. No lane closures will be permitted between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.