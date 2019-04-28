DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — A suspect is in custody after a shooting in DeFuniak Springs Sunday that left one injured.

Deputies responded just before 10 a.m. to a home on Mims Road following the report of a shooting.

The suspect, Jimi McDonald, 46, broke into the home and shot a female in the arm and fled the area in his truck, according to a press release from the Walton County Sheriff's Office. The truck had a tire blow out and McDonald ditched his truck off Punch Bowl Road shortly after fleeing the scene.

A deputy spotted McDonald walking down Punch Bowl Road and attempted to make contact with him. McDonald fled into the woods and deputies set up a perimeter around the location.

Walton Correctional K9 teams responded and were able to quickly track the suspect to a shooting house in a wooded area. McDonald was taken into custody without further incident.

McDonald is being charged with six counts of aggravated assault, one count of attempted murder, armed burglary and three counts of simple battery. More information will be released once it becomes available.