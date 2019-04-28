MIRAMAR BEACH — Silver Sands Premium Outlets is showing appreciation and support for the servicemen and women in the community during Military Appreciation Month with special giveaways and discounts throughout May. From 12-6 p.m. on May 4, 11 and 18, shoppers with a valid military ID can visit the courtyard by Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH to enter to win a $100 Visa® Simon® Giftcard every hour. Guests to the center can also look forward to special treats such as complimentary cookies, pinwheels and additional discounts on top of the enormous savings of up to 65 percent off while shopping the center’s sought-after brands.

Also on Saturday, May 4, 11 and 18, military members and their families can visit select stores for special prize activations, including a drawing for a $20 gift card at Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH; the opportunity to write letters to the troops and make a wish on Aladdin's genie lamp at Disney Store Outlet; and the chance to win a $50 gift card with registration for the VIPeak Rewards program at The North Face.

“To show our gratitude for the brave men and women who serve our country, we invite local, active and retired military members to join us for special giveaways, in-store activations and events during the first three Saturdays in May,” said Jeremy J. Murrin, general manager for Silver Sands Premium Outlets. “Shoppers with a valid military ID can also look forward to scoring additional savings at sought-after brands, including Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Old Navy Outlet and kate spade new york.”

More than 50 stores at Silver Sands Premium Outlets offer year-round military discounts. Participating stores proudly display a star decal on their windows indicating additional military savings are offered. Shoppers can also visit Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ website for a full list of participating brands. Exclusive military veteran parking is also offered throughout the center to honor local veterans each and every day.

For the latest news on future appreciation events, year-round savings and additional military discounts, military members and their families are encouraged to join the VIP Shopper Club for free by visiting premiumoutlets.com/vip. For more information on events at Silver Sands Premium Outlets, visit premiumoutlets.com/outlet/silversands.