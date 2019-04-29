SANTA ROSA BEACH — The Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County (CAA) has announced the 26 local artists who were recently chosen to exhibit their original work in The Foster Gallery’s Summer Rotation, which runs April 23 through July 15 in the Grand Boulevard Town Center location and April 20-July 29 in the Ruskin Place Artist Colony location.

The selected artists for the Grand Boulevard location are Gayle Campbell, Donnelle Clark, Lee Clark, Heather Clements, Skip Deems, Iva Jazayeri, Linda Kernick, Jason Lindblad, Merry Beth Myrick, Rosalyn O’Grady, William Polley, Mary Redmann, Kathleen Schumacher, Shelly Swanger and Connie Sweetland.

The selected artists for the Ruskin Place Artist Colony locations are Melody Bogle, Marscha Cavaliere, Donnelle Clark, Patrick Connolly, Skip Deems, Joyful Enriquez, Victoria Guennewig, Marian Pacsuta, Mary Redmann, The Salty Sparrow, Nikki Staks, Jenna Varney, Krista Vind, and Judy Walton.

All artists are members of the Cultural Arts Alliance and each will exhibit and sell their work in their own section of the gallery.

The public is invited to join in celebrating all of the artists at opening receptions during Art Month South Walton on Friday, May 3, at the Ruskin Place Artist Colony location from 5-7 p.m. as part of First Friday Art Walk, and on Wednesday, May 22, at the Grand Boulevard location from 5-7 p.m. Enjoy sips and snacks while perusing and purchasing all of the beautiful works on display. Receptions are weather permitting.

Founded in May 2016, The Foster Gallery is an artist collective led by the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County that features at least a dozen artists on a seasonally rotating basis, along with special exhibits and invitationals throughout the year. Named for the late Susan Foster — a founder of the Cultural Arts Alliance and one of the area’s first professional artists and gallery owners — The Foster Gallery also symbolizes the support the CAA strives to provide for artists in our community.

The Foster Gallery at Grand Boulevard is located at 585 Grand Blvd., Ste. N102 in Miramar Beach and is open daily, 12-7 p.m. The Foster Gallery at Ruskin Place Artist Colony is located at 201 E. Ruskin and is open daily, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information on the galleries and Art Month South Walton, call 850-622-5970 or visit CulturalArtsAlliance.com.