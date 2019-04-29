WALTON COUNTY — Two roads in Walton County will be repaved over the next few weeks and cause daytime lane restrictions to motorists, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

On Monday, construction began on a portion of State Road 20 in Walton County. Crews will mill and resurface S.R. 20 from S.R. 81 to the Choctawhatchee River Bridge.

In May, crews also plan to mill and resurface S.R. 81 from S.R. 20 to the Holmes County line.

Additional improvements to both roads include bridge repairs, drainage improvements, guardrail repair and installation, news signs and pavement markings.

During construction motorists will encounter daytime lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit in the construction zones. Planned activities are weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of bad weather.

For more information, visit the FDOT District Three on the web at www.nwflroads.com, follow them on Twitter @myfdot_nwfl, or like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MyFDOTNWFL.