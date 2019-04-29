Harriett Beach, 86, died Saturday April 27, 2019 at the Capital Regional Medical Center.

Harriett was a free spirit who lived in many different places during her journey on this earth. Born in Michigan, she was the daughter of John R. and Elizabeth (Alberger) Clark. She spent her early years in Michigan, Illinois and Kentucky. She returned to Michigan to attend the University of Michigan where she earned her bachelor’s degree in biology and her master’s degree in botany.

She lived briefly in Lake Forest, Illinois before moving to Gettysburg Pennyslvania where she taught labs at Gettysburg College and raised her family. During this time Harriett found her creative passion in pottery and became a well-known local potter, a craft she embraced well into her later years. She was a lifelong member of the Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsman and proudly served as its president in the late 1970s.

Following her residence in the Gettysburg area she lived in Bellaire, Michigan and then Lanark Village, where she enjoyed being close to the water and surrounded by flora and fauna both native and cultivated in her beloved gardens.

Harriett was a lover of animals, particularly dogs. She shared her life with many pooches over the years ranging from Gretchen and Daisy to Duffy and Wags with numerous furry companions in between.

Harriett will be sadly missed by her children, Eric Beach (Christine), of Silver Springs Maryland, Elizabeth Beach (Dan White) of Gettysburg, and Susan Beach of Pacifica, California. In addition she is survived by three grandchildren, Esther White, Eleanor White and Diego Rosas, as well as her brother John P. Clark of Louisville, Kentucky. She also leaves behind many, many friends who loved and supported her over the years.

Memorial services will be held in Lanark at a future date. Donations may be made in Harriett’s memory to an animal shelter/rescue organization of your choice.