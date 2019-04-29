Last weekend over 100 volunteers braved the weather to help Habitat for Humanity of Walton County build the Destin Charity Wine Auction floor at Grand Boulevard. This weekend the floor will be used to raise millions for 16 local charities, including Habitat for Humanity of Walton County. However, what goes up must also come down, so this Sunday, April 28, at 9 a.m. we will need over 100 volunteers to help us take it down.

In appreciation of your time and with the completion of your four-hour volunteer shift, you will receive a complimentary ticket to the South Walton Beaches Food and Wine Festival Grand Tasting valued at $110 to be used on April 28 only.

Too sign up, visit https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/2739041/false#/invitation.