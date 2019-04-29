SANTA ROSA BEACH — The Walton County Master Gardeners presents “Low Toxicity Pest Control to Minimze Impact on People and the Planet” from 10 a.m. to noon May 1 at the UF/IFAS Walton County Extension Coastal Branch, 70 Logan Lane in Santa Rosa Beach. This workshop will feature Okaloosa County Commercial Horticulture Agent Sheila Dunning presenting on selecting effective, low toxicity pesticide options for your home landscape. Register at 850-892-8172. The cost of the program is $5 (cash or check only) and will include presentation handouts, educational publications and light refreshment.