SANTA ROSA BEACH — The Children’s Volunteer Health Network will host the 3rd Annual Smile Mile & 5K race in May.

All proceeds from the event go to programs at the CVHN Dental Clinic and its mobile clinic that visit elementary schools and local charities.

Race day registration starts at 7:30 a.m. May 11 at Watercolor Marina Park, 238 Watercolor Blvd., Santa Rosa Beach.

The race, presented by St. Joe Community Foundation, is stroller-friendly, and includes children and adults.

Register online at https://bit.ly/2GPWEw6.

Medals will be awarded to the top racers in age categories. The largest team and the most fundraised team will each be awarded a beach bonfire.

"We are encouraging fundraising teams of participants to band together in support of CVHN. We would love to see participants of all ages and abilities join us for the CVHN Smile Mile & 5K," Mike Gavigan, race chair, said.

CVHN has facilitated over 90,000 procedures for kids in Walton and Okaloosa counties valued at $6.5 million in free services.